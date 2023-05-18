Avant submits £92m Blindwells plan

What Avant Homes' houses look like

The planning application follows Avant Homes’ agreement to acquire a 20 acre site at Blindwells from developer Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum.

The site to be acquired occupies a prominent raised position on the former open-cast coal mine site, with views over the Firth of Forth.

Avant Homes plans to build 342 houses (including 102 designated as affordable) ranging from two to five bedrooms.

Hargreaves Land secured outline planning consent for 1,600 homes at Blindwells in 2017. The developer’s masterplan for the site also includes schools, a health centre, shops and other amenities.

Subject to planning, Avant hopes to start work on site in January 2024 with the first buyers expected to move in during that summer and the last legal completions scheduled for spring 2031.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director Iain Innes said: “Blindwells is an excellent example of placemaking so we are very pleased to submit our plans to contribute to what will be a remarkable new location for East Lothian.

“Our proposed development is an important part of Avant Homes’ ongoing strategic growth plan in Scotland which will provide much-needed new homes for people living in and around the area. We now look forward to East Lothian Council’s response to our submission.”

This summer, Hargreaves Land will be seeking planning consent for the town centre element of the Blindwells development to include business space, new shops, care and wellbeing amenities, community facilities, restaurant and additional residential properties.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk