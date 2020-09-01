  1. Instagram
Thu September 03 2020

Back in the Jug, Lessons from Covid & Truckless Truss

1 day New Episode - It’s Bishop & Taylor time on Re:construction.

With the new school year starting, it’s a time of fresh beginnings; should you still work from home or return to the office? 

A Loughborough University study finds how well construction has adapted to the constraints of Covid-19. 

Meanwhile trade secretary Liz Truss appears to have no truck with the construction industry, shutting it out of her 11 trade advisory groups. 

Download the Re:Construction Podcast or listen online.

Re:Construction: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

