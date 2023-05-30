Balfour adds third consultant to design partnership

Balfour Beatty set up its strategic design partnership in 2017 “to re-frame the designer-contractor relationship”, particularly for more complex construction and infrastructure projects.

It was initially formed with two design consultants on board. With Jacobs, it now has a third.

Jacobs vice president Bruce Chalmers said: “The strategic design partnership enables closer integration of our collective expertise to drive efficiencies and co-create value-focused solutions for long-term transformation.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of UK infrastructure delivery, putting sustainability and different ways of working at the heart to build better outcomes for society and the environment.”

Stephen Tarr, Balfour Beatty’s chief executive for major projects, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacobs to our strategic design partnership, joining together with Atkins and Mott MacDonald as we continue to re-frame the designer-contractor relationship and drive enhanced collaboration and innovation across the construction and infrastructure industry.

“At Balfour Beatty, we truly believe that collaborative partnerships such as the strategic design partnership have the opportunity to revolutionise our industry and must be considered as the vehicle of choice to ensure that projects are procured, designed and delivered safer, faster, better and greener.”

