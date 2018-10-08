Balfour Beatty adds more Audley work

Balfour Beatty is already working on the £38m first phase of Cooper's Hill

The second phase of the scheme will see Balfour Beatty build a further 50 homes within the 66-acre Magna Carta Park, which used to be part of Brunel University.

Balfour Beatty is already working on the £38m first phase, to which it was appointed in August 2017. Comprising 78 units, this is set to complete in winter 2019, with the second phase due to follow in summer 2020.

Dean Banks, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business, said: “Our appointment to deliver the second phase of the Cooper’s Hill development is testament to our long-standing, successful relationship with Audley Group which has seen us partner on five village locations to date. Our expert team is primed and ready to commence works and safely deliver this 128 luxury retirement home development.”

Audley Group managing director Kevin Shaw said: “Audley Cooper’s Hill is a special site so the chance to acquire more land was too good to pass up. The demand for the type of retirement living that Audley Villlages offers is high and growing across the UK, as an ageing population seeks aspirational properties to downsize to”