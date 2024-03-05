Balfour Beatty appoints MD for power division

Tony Wilson

Tony Wilson is now responsible for Balfour Beatty’s work for power company customers, which include Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid.

An electrical engineer by trade, he has more than 40 years’ experience within the engineering and construction industry, spanning the utilities, transport, infrastructure and power markets

He joined Balfour Beatty in 2021 as utilities director for Balfour Beatty Vinci’s HS2 area north project, leading the delivery of all utility works. Last year he moved to Balfour Beatty’s Power T&D business as chief operations director.

Before joining Balfour Beatty has worked for Skanska and for J Murphy & Sons, where he was managing director of its utilities division.

