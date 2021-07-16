Balfour Beatty appoints US compliance chief

Dan LaFrance

Daniel LaFrance joins Balfour Beatty from Colas USA, where he spent the last 16 years in various positions, most recently as chief ethics & compliance officer. Previously, he was assistant general counsel and director of corporate affairs at Colas USA.

As Balfour Beatty’s chief compliance officer in the USA, he is expected to drive legal, regulatory, and operational compliance and manage risk assessments.

Leon Blondin, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s US operations, said: “This newly centralised chief compliance officer role emphasises Balfour Beatty’s deep commitment to ethics and compliance within the organisation. With more than a decade of experience overseeing compliance, Dan will continue to build on the company’s reputation, ensuring that we remain compliant with regulatory matters across the nation and adhere to our businesses’ internal policies and bylaws.”

Dan LaFrance said: “My goal is to help team members do their jobs in a way that drives operational excellence through a culture built not only on compliance, but a commitment to integrity and always doing what’s right. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, our partners and our customers in successfully achieving their business goals and to implementing industry best practices in compliance.”

