Balfour Beatty bags £575m Texan road job

Render of the new Interstate 35 including pedestrian footbridge through Austin, Texas

Balfour Beatty will reconstruct a 4km section of the I-35 to the south of downtown Austin, widening it to eight lanes with a new intersection and upgraded access roads.

A new bridge will also be built across the 416-acre Lady Bird Lake, on the Colorado River, replacing an existing 70-year-old bridge. Due to the expansive area and water-based nature of the works, the bridge will be constructed from a barge.

Main construction will start in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2033.

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn said: “This latest contract award demonstrates our leading civil engineering capabilities and is testament to our 30-year history of delivering projects for the Texas Department of Transportation. Our selective bidding approach ensures that we leverage our strengths to work with long-term customers in the geographies in which we have proven expertise, strong teams and trusted supply chain partners.”

