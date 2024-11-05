  1. Instagram
Tue November 05 2024

Balfour Beatty bags £575m Texan road job

1 hour Balfour Beatty has been awarded a US $746m (£575m) contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 highway through Austin.

Render of the new Interstate 35 including pedestrian footbridge through Austin, Texas
Render of the new Interstate 35 including pedestrian footbridge through Austin, Texas

Balfour Beatty will reconstruct a 4km section of the I-35 to the south of downtown Austin, widening it to eight lanes with a new intersection and upgraded access roads.

A new bridge will also be built across the 416-acre Lady Bird Lake, on the Colorado River, replacing an existing 70-year-old bridge. Due to the expansive area and water-based nature of the works, the bridge will be constructed from a barge.

Main construction will start in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2033.

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn said: “This latest contract award demonstrates our leading civil engineering capabilities and is testament to our 30-year history of delivering projects for the Texas Department of Transportation. Our selective bidding approach ensures that we leverage our strengths to work with long-term customers in the geographies in which we have proven expertise, strong teams and trusted supply chain partners.”

