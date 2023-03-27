Balfour Beatty enters EV charging market with pop-up chargepoints

Urban Fox's pop-up chargepoint

Balfour Beatty Investments expects to invest up to £60m in the partnership to fund the roll out of up to 35,000 charge points across the UK over the next decade.

Urban Fox is offering local authorities a service to fund, build, operate and maintain EV chargepoints.

Balfour Beatty says that Urban Fox’s 7kW on-street chargepoint is the first of its kind on the market, being fully retractable into the ground, leaving pavements clutter free when not in use.

The launch of Urban Fox follows five years of product development and testing of the retractable charging unit across Oxford, Dundee and Plymouth, as well as with Staffordshire County Council. The pilots indicated that Urban Fox’s retractable chargers can feasibly be installed in approximately 80% of streets.

Gavin Russell, chief executive of Balfour Beatty Investments, said: “Balfour Beatty’s close and long-standing relationships with local authorities across the length and breadth of the UK make us well able to tackle the challenge head on; putting our unrivalled capability in providing green infrastructure for communities and our innovative, collaborative spirit to good use.”

