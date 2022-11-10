Balfour Beatty joint venture to build HK$2.6bn Hong Kong office block

CGI mockup of the completed building

Gammon will be responsible for the construction of a 25-storey office building with associated retail facilities on the site in Causeway Bay.

The site was previously occupied by the Excelsior Hotel which Gammon demolished under a separate contract.

The new contract also includes construction of footbridges to connect the new office building with the World Trade Centre Hong Kong and a neighbouring shopping centre.

Throughout the project, Gammon will adopt ‘smart’ construction processes including a common data environment to optimise collaboration between contractors, consultants, supply chain partners and the client and to maximise efficiency.

Gammon is planning to use the Enertainer – an electric battery storage system developed in partnership with AMPD Energy to reduce the project’s carbon emissions and achieve BEAM Plus New Buildings Version 2.0 as well as LEED platinum certifications.

The Enertainer will be used as the primary power source for construction machinery on site, reducing the need for diesel generators.

Gammon CEO Kevin O’Brien said: “We look forward to working with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to bring back another exemplary building to the shoreline of Hong Kong Island, while showcasing our collaborative and digital approaches to modern construction that continues to evolve.

“The sustainable consideration and features of the design will enable the project to achieve the high level of green accreditation that this ambitious project is targeting.”

Work on the project will start within the next eight weeks with completion expected in 2025. At its peak, the project will employ a workforce of approximately 900 people.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk