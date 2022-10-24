Balfour Beatty JV lands £150 million residential contract in Hong Kong

The new development will be in the Yau Tong district of Hong Kong

The client is Top Oasis, a consortium formed by Sino Land Company and CSI Properties.

As part of the contract, Gammon will be responsible for the construction of a 33-storey residential tower, providing 792 new flats above the existing MTR metro line.

Gammon said it will employ ‘design for manufacture and assembly’ methods, fabricating individual structural steel components offsite to ensure the project's safe and efficient delivery.

To minimise the project’s environmental impact, Gammon is planning to cut waste by recycling all demolition arisings on-site. It will also use an electrical battery storage system developed by Hong Kong-based AMPD as the primary power source for construction machinery. The system, called Enertainer, reduces the need for diesel generators on site thereby reducing carbon emissions.

Gammon CEO Kevin O’Brien said: “We are delighted that Sino Land and CSI Properties have selected Gammon to be their project partner.

“We look forward to sharing our expertise and experience to implement customer-focused solutions that will allow the works to continue to the highest standards of safety, while also bringing our modern and sustainable method of construction.”

Works are already underway with the project scheduled for completion in 2025. At the peak of construction activity the project will employ a workforce of approximately 500 people.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk