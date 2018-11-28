Balfour Beatty JV lands $5.5bn Hong Kong theatre project

The contract, which was awarded by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA), involve construction of the final stage of the Lyric Theatre development.

Gammon will build a complex that comprises three theatres – the largest seating 1,450 people - as well as numerous dance and rehearsal studios, restaurants, offices and an information and ticketing centre.

Gammon has supported the delivery of the development of the Lyric Theatre Complex since 2016 when it was awarded the first of two phases by WKCDA. In January 2018, a further contract award saw Gammon deliver the public infrastructure and extended basement works. This third contract forms the third and final stage of the development.

In line with Balfour Beatty’s ‘25 by 2025’ strategy, which aims to reduce activity on site by 25% by the 2025, Gammon will adopt an ‘integrated digital project delivery’ system. This includes using modular and off-site manufacturing techniques, as well as digital tools such as building information modelling to improve quality, productivity and safety of works.

Works are scheduled to begin in autumn next year for completion by the end of 2023. A workforce of 1,700 will be engaged at peak construction.