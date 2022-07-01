Balfour Beatty JV lands Hong Kong contracts worth £635m

Artist's impression of the 25-storey Kwun Tong Composite Development tower

The Kwun Tong Composite Development comprises a 25-storey building housing a college and associated training facilities, plus a nine-storey building to include community and welfare amenities. The contract, awarded by Hong Kong’s Architectural Services Department, is valued at HK$2.7bn.

Gammon intends to employ offsite prefabrication for this job and will use its digital project management, material delivery and installation tool, STAMP, on the project.

Gammon CEO Kevin O’Brien said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the design and build contract for Kwun Tong Composite Development project which will provide welcome services for both the government and local community.

“We will embrace modern methods of construction throughout, which will allow us to drive improvements in safety, quality, and waste reduction.”

The Kwun Tong Composite Development is scheduled for completion in 2026 and at construction peak will employ a direct workforce of approximately 1,400.

Gammon’s second contract win, valued at HK$3.4bn, is the Ho Man Tin Package One comprising construction of five residential towers for Great Eagle Group.

The project will comprise 990 new apartments located above the Ho Man Tin MTR station, which is on the Kwun Tong and Tuen Ma lines.

Gammon is planning to minimise carbon emissions on this project by using a battery storage system developed by AMPD Energy as the primary power source for construction equipment on site.

