Balfour Beatty JV wins Hong Kong tower complex

Gold Topmont has appointed Gammon for the scheme, which is in the Homantin residential area of Kowloon. The project involves the construction of six residential towers, a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, and a two-level basement with car park areas.

Gammon plans to deploy a range of technologies on the project. The company said that wellbeing of the workforce will be safeguarded by the use of exoskeletons for manual handling to reduce physical strain and enhance productivity for repetitive tasks.

Other plans include using using 3D scanning to ensure that the survey process is accurate and swift. Defect management tools such as drones and infrared cameras will also be deployed.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon said, “After the successful completion of the foundation works we are delighted to be trusted to deliver the full completed works for the Homantin residential project.”

Gammon has been working on the foundations of the project since 2017 with project completion expected in 2020. A workforce of 1,100 will be employed during peak construction.