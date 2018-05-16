News » International » Gammon wins Singapore data centre » published 16 May 2018
Gammon wins Singapore data centre
Balfour Beatty’s 50:50 Far East joint venture, Gammon Construction, has won a contract worth SD$253m (£139m) to build a data centre in northern Singapore.
Client for the project is Global Switch, an owner, operator and developer of multi-tenanted data centres across Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Work will include the construction of a six-storey precast structure containing 10 data suites. Gammon will be using building information modelling (BIM) to generate and manage project data to enhance construction efficiencies.
Global Switch’s Singapore Woodlands data centre is the first project in the island state to adopt prefabricated mechanical and electrical and plumbing (MEP) modular techniques on a large scale. Gammon is assembling over 60% of the MEP works off-site; more than 70% of the structure is being precast off-site.
A workforce of 700 will be engaged at the peak construction period.
