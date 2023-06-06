Balfour Beatty lined up for Blackburn junction upgrade

The project involves widening the slip roads at Junction 5 of the M65, southeast of Blackburn, to increase capacity and address safety concerns.

The scheme is part of Blackburn with Darwen Council’s ‘levelling up’ programme, supported by government funding.

Approving Balfour Beatty’s appointment through the Scape Civil Engineering Framework on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis is on the agenda for the council meeting on 8th June this week.

The council is also expected to ratify the appointment of consulting engineer WSP to prepare detailed feasibility studies for expansion of the walking and cycling network in the southeast of the borough.

Both projects are collectively termed the Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package (South East) Levelling Up Funding (LUF) scheme.

The council secured £20m from the government's Levelling Up Fund in January.

