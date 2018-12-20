Balfour Beatty picked for Dublin student block

The contract for client Global Student Accommodation involves the construction of the €10m (£9m) Gloucester Place project. Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the construction of the seven-storey, 112-bed building.

As part of its commitment to reducing on-site construction by 25% by 2025, the company will use modular bathroom units to increase efficiencies and drive forward delivery of the scheme.

Alan Garvin, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional construction business in Ireland, said: “This is another great win for our business in Ireland. We are delighted to play our part in providing students in Dublin with a modern and stimulating building.

“We have worked closely with Global Student Accommodation since June 2018. Early engagement has enabled us to play an instrumental role in the design, methodology and logistics of the scheme and we look forward to building on this relationship as the project progresses.”

Completion expected in spring 2020, ahead of the new academic term. At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ a direct workforce of 100 people.