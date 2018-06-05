Balfour Beatty replaces Carillion on Leeds orbital

Balfour Beatty replaces Carillion, which had been the original preferred supplier before it filed for insolvency at the start of the year.

The initial highway works are part of the wider East Leeds Extension (ELE) programme, including development of land at Thorpe Park and Manston Lane Link Road, as part of the largest road scheme in Leeds since the 1970s.

The first two phases of the 7.5km-long ELOR dual carriageway include implementing improvements to a number of existing Outer Ring Road junctions, as well as developing the design for the main ELOR. Planned to start in the summer of 2018 and lasting for approximately 15 months, the main ELOR construction will then move forward from late 2019 subject to statutory approvals and land acquisition.

As a strategic growth area for the city, ELE will see undeveloped land earmarked for the development of around 5,000 new homes, community facilities, new schools and local retail outlets.