Balfour Beatty wins £47m Scottish powerlines work

Balfour Beatty has been awarded two contracts for the Fort Augustus to Fort William 132kV transmission reinforcement project.

The contracts, together worth approximately £47m, have been awarded by Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission, part of Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), through the existing F2 Overhead Line General Works Framework and the 132kV Underground Cable Works Framework.

The larger contract, worth roughly £44m, is for the overhead line works. Balfour Beatty will design, supply and install a new conductor system as well as take on structural upgrade works.

The second contract, worth around £3m, is for the underground cabling works and includes design, supply and installation of cable systems required to reconfigure the network as part of the overhead line reinforcement programme.

The work is due to start this spring, with completion due in 2020. At its peak, the project will employ a workforce of around 110 people, including subcontractors.

Balfour Beatty has been working for SSEN through the development stages of the project since March 2017. It will be using the composite core Monte Carlo conductor system, providing SSEN with twice the power capacity of the current steel core conductor.

Andy Smith, operations director for Balfour Beatty’s power transmission and distribution business in Scotland, said: “These two contracts build on Balfour Beatty’s long-standing relationship with SSEN and demonstrate our ability to deploy innovative solutions and deliver challenging projects to exacting safety standards.”