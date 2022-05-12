Balfour Beatty wins Californian rail contract

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has awarded it the US$16m (£13m) contract for the third phase of work on the overhead contact system (OCS).

As part of VTA’s rail rehabilitation and replacement programme, the project’s third phase will renew, replace and/or modify light rail segments along the Guadalupe Corridor and construct safety improvements in the maintenance facility on the Guadalupe Yard.

Balfour Beatty will provide general contracting services to deliver the project which will include replacing 38 miles of deteriorating mainline and crossover contact wire, section insulators, crossing pans, frogs, under bridge supports and other various OCS components.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in the delivery of vital rehabilitation services for its Guadalupe Corridor Light Rail track,” said Mark Konchar, Balfour Beatty senior vice president and managing director of US rail operations. “Our team of highly skilled and innovative rail experts will work to provide safe, reliable, sustainable and technology-driven solutions that will further transform VTA’s OCS infrastructure and its services for passengers across Santa Clara County. We remain committed to meeting our client’s ongoing transportation goals through another successful rehabilitation project that will promote increased vitality within the region.”

The VTA has been a client of Balfour Beatty’s for nearly 10 years. The project team has completed construction contracts in OCS rehabilitation services on Guadalupe rail line between Curtner and Santa Teresa and recently delivered the second phase of VTA’s OCS rehabilitation.

Construction on the third phase of OCS rehabilitation along the Guadalupe Light Rail Corridor will be underway in May 2023 with an expected completion in August 2023. At its peak, the job will employ 35 to 40 Balfour Beatty staff and craftspeople.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk