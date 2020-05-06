Balfour JV poaches Skanska director for HS2

Michael Dyke

Michael Dyke’s new job title is managing director HS2 for the Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV) joint venture.

This puts him in charge of £5bn of civil engineering works, from the Long Itchington Wood Green tunnel to the West Coast Main Line tie-in.

He is the third managing director for BBV on the job in little over three years. Mark Cutler was in charge at first, before leaving to become chief executive of piling contractor Van Elle in mid-2018. Then former Carillion managing director Mark Davies was brought in.

Michael Dyke was previously with Skanska for six years, most recently as chief executive of Eight2O, the water alliance that brought together Thames Water and seven other contracting and consulting businesses.

Michael Dyke said: “This is a particularly exciting time to be joining Balfour Beatty Vinci, having received notice to proceed for the main works civil engineering contracts last month. I look forward to working alongside HS2 and our expert people and supply chain partners, to safely and successfully deliver this critical piece of national infrastructure.”

