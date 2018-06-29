Balfour opens railways lab

The 450m2 Rail Innovation Centre brings together Balfour Beatty’s competences in systems engineering, computer science, robotics, data analytics, electronics and electrical & mechanical engineering.

It will be home to Balfour Beatty’s TrueTrak, OmniVision, OmniSurveyor3D, OmniCapture3D, DataMap and AssetView software and technologies. The use of artificial intelligence and robot testing are expected to enable remote and high-speed testing of rail infrastructure in a controlled environment.

Mark Bullock, Balfour Beatty’s chief executive for rail and utilities, said: “Digital technologies are rapidly changing the rail industry, bringing new efficiencies and presenting new opportunities. The Rail Innovation Centre is at the heart of Balfour Beatty’s technology offering with the specific purpose of driving efficiencies and safety across the rail network for those who work on the railway and ultimately the travelling public.”