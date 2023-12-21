Balfour signs £54m Herefordshire highways extension

Balfour Beatty looks after 3,250 km of Herefordshire highways

Balfour Beatty’s Herefordshire Public Realm contract includes grounds maintenance, street cleaning and street lighting as well as 3,250 km of highway maintenance.

This contract extension will see the contractor stay in the county until autumn 2026. Balfour Beatty began working for Herefordshire County Council in 2013 and has 150 employees on the contract.

Steve Helliwell, managing director of Balfour Beatty Living Places, said: “This latest contract extension is testament to the strength of our unique and collaborative relationship with Herefordshire County Council and our significant expertise and experience in delivering public realm works. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship over the next two years, as we work hard to provide an effective, efficient, sustainable and customer focused service for the county.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk