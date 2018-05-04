News » Over £20m » Balfour Beatty wins £50m Great Western repairs deal » published 4 May 2018
Balfour Beatty wins £50m Great Western repairs deal
Network Rail has given Balfour Beatty an emergency repairs contract, worth up to £50m over the five-year term.
The reactive building and civils contract was awarded through Network Rail’s route building and civils framework.
It requires Balfour Beatty to take on rail infrastructure repairs and projects along the Great Western route, between London and Penzance, at short notice.
To service the contract, starting in spring 2018, Balfour Beatty plans to open a new office in the Swindon area with a staff of eight working on the contract.
Mark Bullock, Balfour Beatty’s managing director for rail and utilities, said: “This contract award is testament to the strength of Balfour Beatty’s relationship with Network Rail and our ability to deliver at short notice a range of reactive work from track through to buildings and general infrastructure repair.”
This article was published on 4 May 2018 (last updated on 4 May 2018).