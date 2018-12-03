Ballast Nedam wins Aruba airport contract

Aruba Airport Authority (AAA) is planning to expand the existing terminal building and refurbish part of the existing terminal in order to cope with increasing traffic demand.

The enabling works project entails the physical preparation of the area for the terminal expansion, including relocating existing systems such as power and water supply, chilled water generation and the main airside access gate for vehicles.

Ballast Nedam will build a new central utility the new utility building and the new main airside access gate building. Its project also includes installation, testing and commissioning of various items of equipment and systems.