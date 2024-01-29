Balloo introduces TraX boom lifts

Genie sales manager Craig Duffy (left) hands over one of the new machines to Balloo Hire powered access manager Colin Magee,

Balloo Hire expects the S-80 J TraX – the first and only tracked boom in its height class – to open up new options to meet work-at-height needs of customers.

It offers a maximum working height of 26.51 metres and an unrestricted lift capacity of 300 kg.

A 1.83-metre (6ft) jib provides additional flexibility, while the four sets of tracks reduce ground bearing for soft ground and improve stability on uneven terrain.

Genie TraX booms have a patented track and axle system with four independent triangular steel tracks encased in rubber at each corner of the unit. With a 30° steer angle, it offers the manoeuvrability of a traditional front-wheel steer machine, while each triangular-shaped track swivels 22° up and down to maintain constant contact with the ground for a smooth drive on rough ground conditions.

"At Balloo Hire, we strive to be the leader, and at the forefront of innovation — with this machine being the first of its kind across the UK and Ireland,” said Colin Magee, powered access manager for Balloo Hire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk