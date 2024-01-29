  1. Instagram
Tue January 30 2024

  3. Balloo introduces TraX boom lifts

1 day Belfast-based Balloo Hire has taken delivery of two Genie S-80 J TraX boom lifts — the first machines of their kind in the UK.

Genie sales manager Craig Duffy (left) hands over one of the new machines to Balloo Hire powered access manager Colin Magee,
Balloo Hire expects the S-80 J TraX – the first and only tracked boom in its height class – to open up new options to meet work-at-height needs of customers.

It offers a maximum working height of 26.51 metres and an unrestricted lift capacity of 300 kg.

A 1.83-metre (6ft) jib provides additional flexibility, while the four sets of tracks reduce ground bearing for soft ground and improve stability on uneven terrain.

Genie TraX booms have a patented track and axle system with four independent triangular steel tracks encased in rubber at each corner of the unit. With a 30° steer angle, it offers the manoeuvrability of a traditional front-wheel steer machine, while each triangular-shaped track swivels 22° up and down to maintain constant contact with the ground for a smooth drive on rough ground conditions.

"At Balloo Hire, we strive to be the leader, and at the forefront of innovation — with this machine being the first of its kind across the UK and Ireland,” said Colin Magee, powered access manager for Balloo Hire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

