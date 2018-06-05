Balloo tools up for growth

The management team

Balloo Hire is advertising for 20 new employees, in a range of roles, and is expanding its fleet with more dumpers, generators and site accommodation as well as garden equipment.

It is also targeting the events sector with portable lavatories.

General manager Mark Grundy said: “We have experienced significant growth in the construction industry which is still in recovery from the recession. This has resulted in the company winning new contracts across a broad range of sectors.

“Northern Ireland has a burgeoning events and entertainment sector which has also increased the demand for our products and services. We predict these sectors combined will experience growth over the next three-to-five years.

“As a result, we are investing in key staff and machinery to meet the demands of our customers and stay abreast of the competition.

“On top of the changes in the commercial landscape of our business there has also been an increase in demand for domestic use hire.”

He said that Balloo Hire, which has sites in Belfast, Bangor, Ballyclare, Lisburn and Glenavy, is now looking to expand into other sectors and markets throughout the island of Ireland and the UK.