BAM bags East Renfrewshire primary school

BAM Construction has won a £12.2m contract to build a new primary school in Newton Mearns for East Renfrewshire Council.

The new Maidenhill Primary School will have an intake of two primary one classes, as well as providing places for 120 nursery children when it opens next year.

It will be the third non-denominational primary school created in Mearns South, to meet the anticipated increase in demand for school and nursery places due to new housing developments planned by Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey in Maidenhill and Malletsheugh, to the south of Glasgow.

BAM has experience of building schools for East Renfrewshire Council, having replaced some of its schools under a 25-year private finance initiative.