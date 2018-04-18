News » Up To £20m » BAM bags East Renfrewshire primary school » published 18 Apr 2018
BAM bags East Renfrewshire primary school
BAM Construction has won a £12.2m contract to build a new primary school in Newton Mearns for East Renfrewshire Council.
The new Maidenhill Primary School will have an intake of two primary one classes, as well as providing places for 120 nursery children when it opens next year.
It will be the third non-denominational primary school created in Mearns South, to meet the anticipated increase in demand for school and nursery places due to new housing developments planned by Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey in Maidenhill and Malletsheugh, to the south of Glasgow.
BAM has experience of building schools for East Renfrewshire Council, having replaced some of its schools under a 25-year private finance initiative.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Apr 2018 (last updated on 18 Apr 2018).