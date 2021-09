The team lines up for ground breaking

The £70m development, opposite the existing Highgate Mental Health Centre, will replace the ageing inpatient wards at St Pancras Hospital.

The new facility, designed by Ryder Architecture, will have five wards across three floors, plus a gym, dedicated activity spaces and a community café.

Construction work is due to complete in 2023.

BAM was appointed back in March 2020 following a competitive process under the Procure 22 framework.

How the site looked in February 2021

How it should look on completion

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk