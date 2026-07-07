BAM completes £88m Passivhaus school

The key handover at Caledonia High School

The new school will be one of the most energy-efficient schools in the UK, and is expected to use around 75% less energy than a standard UK new-build school, reducing carbon emissions and creating a comfortable and healthy environment for pupils and staff.

BAM UK & Ireland worked in partnership with Fife Council, Hub East Central Scotland and the Scottish Futures Trust, to deliver the new school which will replace Inverkeithing High School.

The project is the second Passivhaus school BAM UK & Ireland has delivered in partnership with Fife Council, following completion of the Woodmill and St Columba's High School campus in 2024, which recently reported a £433,392 reduction in energy bills in its first year of operation.

Pupils will move into Caledonia High School following the summer break on 19 August 2026.

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