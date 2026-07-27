Yorkshire picks AtkinsRéalis for AMP8 framework

A reservoir in Yorkshire, courtesy of Yorkshire Water

AtkinsRéalis will provide support from early feasibility work through to construction, including carrying out surveys and modelling, developing business cases, taking designs through to a construction‑ready stage, and supporting construction and commissioning.

One of the most significant schemes within the programme is the Kielder Transfer Strategic Resource Option (SRO), which is exploring how water can be transferred from the Kielder Water reservoir to support both the United Utilities and Yorkshire Water regions. Holding around 200 billion litres, Kielder Water is the largest artificial lake in Northern Europe, and the project represents a major step towards a more connected and resilient national water resources system, enabling water to be shared more effectively across regions.

Other projects within the framework include Bradford Water Supply Resilience (Chellow 2), a pathfinder project helping to shape Yorkshire Water's approach to developing and delivering major infrastructure schemes; South Yorkshire Sources, a strategic water resource project being developed to replace the Upper Derwent Valley supply and strengthen long-term water security in South Yorkshire; and Nottinghamshire Mine Water Treatment, which is exploring the potential to treat mine water for public supply, creating a new water resource while helping to mitigate contamination risks associated with former mining activities.

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