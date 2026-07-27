Portakabin to make something out of Everything

The framework offers public sector organisations the opportunity to directly appoint suppliers from the framework, quickly and compliantly without going out to tender. It also allows customers to select a new supplier through an efficient mini competition process.

Keith Rayner, head of frameworks at Portakabin said, “Joining the Everything Estates framework reinforces our commitment to making it easier for public sector organisations to access high-quality modular building solutions, for both temporary and permanent requirements.

“Whether responding to growing demand, replacing ageing facilities or delivering new accommodation at pace, the framework provides customers with a compliant and streamlined procurement route that saves valuable time, while ensuring excellent value.”

Everything Estates MD Claire Delaney added, "Everything Estates gives control to our clients by allowing customers to obtain the best value for money based upon their requirements and not those that are pre-determined by the framework operator. It removes unnecessary bureaucracy and creates a time efficient route for procurement, which delivers enhanced ROI for all parties.”

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