Robertson takes slice of £1.5bn YORbuild framework

The Advanced Engineering & Life Sciences building at Chesterfield College, delivered by Robertson through YORbuild

The framework covers a wide range of works, including new-build developments, refurbishments, contractor-designed projects, decarbonisation schemes, maintenance works and term contracts.

Robertson already has a place on the YORbuild3 Medium Works framework until April 2028, enabling it to deliver medium-sized projects valued between £4m and £10m. This includes the ongoing construction of a new £9m teaching block at Bingley Grammar School for Bradford Council and the recent completion of a new innovation hub for sustainable engineering and science at Chesterfield College.

The framework emphasises social value and responsible procurement. Robertson has focused on delivering this, with examples include work at Chesterfield College that created 28 local full-time jobs, supported 270 apprenticeship weeks and prioritised a local supply chain, generating £6.5m in social value under the National TOMs Framework. The site also achieved two perfect Considerate Constructors Scheme scores before going on to win Gold at the 2026 CCS National Site Awards.

Robertson is also supporting YOR4Good, YORhub’s community fund, through a range of in-kind initiatives.

Managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Leeds City Council, the YORbuild Major Works 2 Framework is now live from July 2026. It will run for an initial four-year term, with the option to extend for a further two years, subject to YORhub approval.

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