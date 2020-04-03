BAM lined up for new £350m Manchester arena

The arena has been designed by Populous

BAM has signed a pre-contact services agreement with US developer Oak View Group (OVG) to build the £350m entertainment venue in the Eastlands district of Manchester, next to the Etihad football stadium

Royal BAM Group and Populous among key names making up project team that would build Manchester’s new arena, for which a planning application has been submitted.

The project team includes Populous as architect along with BuroHappold, Vanguardia, Turner & Townsend and Deloitte.

The 23,500-capacity arena would create 3,350 jobs during construction, OVG said.

The £350m figure is not the value of BAM’s contract – which has yet to be determined – but the overall investment in the project.

Oak View Group chief executive Tim Leiweke said: “While we are living in uncertain times, we know that Manchester and its people are resilient. And we look forward to being intrinsic to the redevelopment of the east of the city, working in close partnership with local people who are the most important part of this project.

“Manchester is a thriving and vibrant city – and along with BAM, Populous, and our other incredible partners, we are excited about a new addition to its entertainment scene in the coming months.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk