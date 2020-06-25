BAM, Mace and O’Rourke make Curzon Street shortlist

Design by WSP and Grimshaw

The groups invited to tender for the £570m contract are: BAM Ferrovial (a joint venture consisting of BAM Nuttall and Ferrovial Construction), Laing O’Rourke Construction, and Mace Dragados.

The two stage design and build contract is expected to be awarded next year.

HS2 stopped its original procurement process in July 2018 due to a lack of interest from bidders but returned to market last year after changing contract conditions and adding £136m to its estimate, raising it to £570m.

Curzon Street station will be the HS2 terminus in Birmingham city centre and recently became the first HS2 station to gain planning approval. It is designed by WSP and Grimshaw Architects to be net zero carbon in operation, with more than 2,800m2 of solar panels on platform canopies.

HS2 Ltd procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “Birmingham Curzon Street is absolutely at the heart of the HS2 project and will help transform the city and the economy of the wider region. We are looking for a partner to take on the highly complex construction phase, working with us to deliver this logistical and engineering challenge.

“It’s great to see how much interest there is in the competition and we look forward to working with the successful bidder to deliver, what will be a new low-carbon architectural landmark for Birmingham and the UK.”

Progress has already been made on site, with demolition and ground investigations preparing the site for construction. Utility diversions are set to begin in the within weeks.

