BAM moves to main works on Manchester arena

Ian Fleming, northwest regional director of BAM Construction, on site this week

Oak View Group (OVG), the developer, is investing £350m in what is set to be the UK’s largest indoor arena, with a capacity of 23,500.

The construction value is approximately £250m, making it BAM Construct UK’s biggest building job ever.

Manchester City Council gave the project planning permission in September 2020 and enabling works have been conducted since the beginning of the year. This week sees the official start of main construction.

The Co-op Live Arena, designed by Popolous, is being built in the Eastlands area of the city, next to Manchester City FC’s Etihad stadium.

At its peak, Co-op Live’s construction site will see some 400 people working on it daily. BAM estimates that more than 2,000 people will work on the site over its three-year construction phase, comprising the majority of the 3,350 total jobs the project will support from now to 2023.

SES engineering Services, part of the Wates Group, has the building service subcontract and expects to have a team of more than 100 on the project.

Severfield is the steelwork contractor, supplying 9,000 tonnes of steelwork.

