Bam selected for Nuneaton hotel

CGI of the planned Hampton by Hilton hotel

Construction a 145-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel represents phase one of Nuneaton town centre’s Abbey Street development.

Bam has already completed initial works including fencing, ground investigations and remediation.

Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council is the developer, with its strategic development partner Queensberry. The £20m phase one work has been partially funded with a £13.3m grant from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The larger second phase of the Abbey Street project will include new buildings for leisure operators, a food hall, a town centre campus for North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College and a multi-storey car park.

Council leader Kris Wilson said: “This is a critical step in the work we need to do to improve Nuneaton town centre, and we are pleased to confirm that Bam will be the people to work with us on this. They have an impressive track record and their contribution to breathing new life into Nuneaton is going to make a fantastic difference to the town.

“Abbey Street has always been a crucial part of our town that makes Nuneaton so distinctive. This work will literally cement its place as the refreshed heart of this town. The town centre will benefit from a new future in which leisure, food and drink and visitor facilities sit hand in hand with the market and town centre shops.”

Queensberry development manager Rob Hughes said: “Bam’s involvement marks an important milestone and it’s fantastic to see that work on site has now started. We anticipate that Hilton by Hampton will take approximately 20 months to build, with completion expected in autumn 2023.”

