Bam starts £30m Corby school

CGI of Weldon Village Academy

Following full planning permission from North Northamptonshire Council, Bam is beginning work on Weldon Village Academy, a new co-educational secondary school on land east of Weldon village, near Corby.

BAM has been appointed to the by the Department for Education (DfE) under its national education framework. Completion is expected ahead of September 2023.

Weldon Village Academy, being built to meet local population growth, will be operated by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT).

The three storey school building will have two teaching wings stemming from the main building spine, creating a protected courtyard. The rear of the building form will link to the school’s sports and recreation facilities that will include a sports hall, a multi-use games area and playing fields.

A new roundabout will be built on the A427 Oundle Road to support access to the new school.

Bam Construction regional director Dave Ellis said: “Sustainability will be central to our approach as we look to create a school that features eco-efficient features including hybrid façade ventilation units, heat recovery on ventilation systems, sustainable urban drainage features and low carbon technologies and daylight linking lighting.”

