BAM team lands €440m contract for Paris metro line

The project’s developer, Société du Grand Paris, has awarded the first of line 17’s three civil engineering contracts to the Avenir consortium, which is made up of formed by Demathieu Bard Construction (coordinator), Impresa Pizzarotti & CSPA, Implenia France, Implenia Switzerland, Implenia Spezialtiefbau and three BAM companies, BAM Contractors, Galère and Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau.

The €439.4m (£397m) contract includes the civil engineering work for the Le Bourget Airport and Triangle de Gonesse stations; a drilled tunnel over a total length of approximately 6km; the construction of a deepened and partly covered railway line; and civils activities at seven other project sites.

The aim is that passengers will be able to travel on this route from the capital to Le Bourget Airport station by 2024 - in time for the Olympics - and to and from Triangle de Gonesse station from 2027 onwards.

“The composition of the winning consortium, which brings together different companies, shows the attractiveness of the project for the European construction industry and our ability to appeal to new players in the building sector, which is under high pressure,” said Thierry Dallard, chairman of the executive board of Société du Grand Paris.