BAM team picked for showcase Brussels building

The Urban Development Corporation (SAU) has picked the team to construct the Frame building, the future showcase for mediapark.brussels.

The BAM Interbuild - Groven+ consortium was selected following a European public procurement process launched by SAU in 2020 to choose the general building contractor.

SAU director Gilles Delforge said: “Frame will be one of the first new buildings to be inaugurated as part of mediapark.brussels. In view of its location, at the corner of Boulevard Reyers and Rue Colonel Bourg in Schaerbeek, it will be a flagship building in this new creative Brussels district dedicated to the media that the government of the Brussels region plans to create, and whose operational development is being coordinated by the SAU. Given the integration of various operators and multiple functions and services within the same building, Frame will also be a kind of ‘miniature mediapark.brussels’ – a showcase for the new district.”

The building will have a total floor space of 8,157m², made up of one basement level, the ground floor and five upper floors. Its financing is supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

© Baukunst-Bruther

The building’s occupants will include the region’s French-language TV channel BX1 and the IHECS Academy, the centre for continuing training attached to the Institute for Higher Social Communication Studies.

In April 2020, the SAU obtained planning permission to erect Frame, which was designed by the Baukunst (Brussels) - Bruther (Paris) consortium of architecture firms. The consortium had won the European call for project designers organised by the SAU, which attracted 51 applications from Belgium and other countries.

SAU plans to start work in June 2021. The building should be finished and ready for its occupants to move in by 2023.

