BAM to build new Benton Park School

CGI of the new school building

A three-storey building will be constructed on what are currently playing fields, enabling the existing school to keep operating. Once the school moves across to the new building, expected in September 2021, the old building will be demolished and replaced with a 3G games pitch.

Commissioned by Leeds City Council, the contract to build the new school was awarded to BAM Construction via the city council’s LEP (local enterprise partnership) process. Planning permission has recently been granted for the project.

Pre-construction manager John Scahill said: “Benton Park will be a 1500-place secondary school on the school’s existing site. Together with our architect partners at Bond Bryan, we’ve been helping to develop the design and obtain this new secured planning approval.

“Our construction arm will be supplemented by BAM Design delivering structural and MEP [mechanical, electrical, plumbing] design and MEP installation is via BAM’s integrated services engineering business.

“This school has particular meaning for many of our team whose families have attended or are learning there now, and will experience the new build.

“We will bring our market-leading expertise and experience to it and as always, drive an agenda to help deliver local benefits for those around the school to make the most of the opportunity it offers.”

