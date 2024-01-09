Bam UK seeks new construction chief

James Wimpenny is retiring at the end of the month

James Wimpenny, executive director of Bam’s UK and Ireland construction division, has decided to retire on 31st January 2024.

Interim arrangements have been made while a successor is being sought.

James Wimpenny joined Higgs & Hills in 1985 as a management trainee. Higgs & Hills was taken over by Hollandsche Beton Groep (HBG) in 1996; HBG was then acquired by Koninklijke BAM Groep in 2002.

In May 2015 Wimpenny joined the then Bam Construct UK board, becoming the lead of this part of the business in January 2017 and subsequently joining the UK & Ireland divisional leadership team as the executive director of the construction segment in January 2022.

Temporarily, Simon Finnie, executive director, ventures, UK & Ireland division, will take on the additional role of leading the construction segment while a successor is recruited.

John Wilkinson, chief operating office of Bam UK & Ireland, said: “I would like to thank James for his service, commitment and contribution to Bam over his long career with the business. I know he is looking forward to having more time to spend with his family and pursue some opportunities with charitable organisations.

Simon Finnie, temporary replacement

“During his career James has played a key role in the early adoption of digital technologies in the construction segment and has been an advocate of collaboration both internally and externally with our supply chain and clients.

“I am delighted that Simon Finnie has agreed to step in to lead the Construction segment while we recruit James’ successor. Simon has a wealth of skills and knowledge from his time with Bam and the wider construction industry.”

