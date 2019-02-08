BAM wins Bath South Quays scheme

Design work is still going on but this is a current proposal on the table

Enabling works for the Bath South Quays development have begun on site and BAM will start building works in the spring. It will be the first newly built office building in the city for more than 25 years. Completion is expected in 2021.

The development is on the banks of the River Avon. It is being delivered in a number of phases including the demolition of some existing structures; laying sheet piling foundations for a bridge that will be delivered later; and building a suite of offices totalling 45,000 sq ft.

Neil Dorrington, construction director for BAM, said: “The council have tasked us with a very interesting and very complex building scheme, and that is what we thrive on. It is a fascinating development, which requires our specialist design skills as well as our pedigree in making complex construction happen. As always, the key to success is how we work with our partners and we are delighted to be working closely with the council and its team to bring about these historic and stylish changes at the centre of Bath.”

Bath stone and traditional brick will be used on the new building, which is close to listed buildings, requiring both archaeological and environmental oversight.