BAM wins civils subcontract for Moray windfarm

Siemens is lead contractor for onshore transmission infrastructure construction works for the 950MW windfarm. It has picked BAM Nuttall as the main subcontractor for the civils work for the onshore substation that is being constructed to connect the project to the grid. The contract will see BAM Nuttall carry out civil and building works, including foundations for the transformers, shunt reactors and switchgear equipment as well as constructing the internal road, fence and internal drainage works at the substation being built at New Deer.

Firms from the area local to the onshore construction sites have been working on enabling works ahead of major civil construction works. Perth-based I & H Brown is undertaking enabling works on the onshore substation site. JGC Engineering and Technical Services of Thurso will fabricate and fit out high-voltage equipment containers, which will be shipped later this summer for integration into the project’s offshore substation platforms. In addition, Barrier Architectural has been appointed to fabricate a set of containers from its Stockton-on-Tees facility.

VolkerInfra was appointed in January to provide and install the high-voltage onshore export cables for the project. It has brought in Scottish companies to deliver road improvements and complete horizontal directional drilling works required for the cable installation.

Anwer Amara-Korba, project director at Moray East for Siemens Transmission & Distribution, said: “We are delighted to have appointed a number of our subcontractors to deliver Moray East. This is one of the largest construction projects in Scotland and it is vital that companies based in the local area get to share in its success. It will be a key part of providing clean, sustainable energy for Scotland to meet its low carbon aims, providing enough power for one million homes. We’re very proud to be working on the Moray East project and with a team who are so firmly committed to leaving a positive legacy in Aberdeenshire.”

Sarah Graham, transmission infrastructure package manager for Moray East, said: “Moray East has been in development for the last nine years and we are now progressing with construction across various elements of the project. The experience and capability of the local supply chain is crucial in delivering the transmission infrastructure required to grid connect the wind farm. We welcome Siemens’ appointment of its key subcontractors and look forward to working with them to deliver the project safely and successfully.”

