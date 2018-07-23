BAM wins construction contract for bank HQ

image by Heinle, Wischer und Partner

Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) awarded for delivery of its its central offices in Kiel to management company Rimota, which has commissioned BAM Deutschland and BAM Immobilien-Dienstleistungen for the work.

The new development will bring together employees of IB.SH currently working 10 different locations in Kiel.

Architects Heinle, Wischer und Partner from Berlin has designed the new IB.SH building, which is situated on the banks of Kiel Fjord, also known as the Hörn. Two five-storey buildings on opposite sides of a street will accommodate the bank’s 650 staff; they will be connected on the third floor by a glass walkway.

The scheme also includes a public café, underground car park and spaces for bicycles.

The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for the first half of 2019, with completion of the building in the first half of 2021.