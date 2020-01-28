Barber tasked with improving Beard

Melissa Barber

Melissa Barber will lead Beard’s marketing operations, with responsibility for promoting the brand across its four locations in Swindon, Oxford, Guildford and Bristol. She will also support the firm’s directors and senior management with wider communications strategy.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, she has 15 years’ experience in the housing and construction sector – half od it with Knightstone Housing Association – and is also a board member of Elim Housing Association, which owns and manages around 800 homes in the southwest of England and south Wales.

Melissa Barber said of her new job: “Beard has already established an excellent reputation as a firm that gets the job done on time and on budget, and sees treating its suppliers and staff fairly as an integral part of delivering for the customer.

“I am looking forward to taking the firm’s marketing and communications strategy to the next level, and helping to support the business’s wider objectives for sustainable growth.”

Beard chairman Mark Beard said: “We have all been impressed with Melissa’s drive and energy and by her enthusiasm for the construction industry. I am confident her knowledge and understanding of the industry, together with her professional background, make her the right person to take Beard’s marketing and communications strategy forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk