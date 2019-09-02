Barhale develops 'culturally-appropriate' PPE

Irina Ichim wears a modesty tunic, part of BCS’s new range designed to ensure the wearer is able to adhere to their religious beliefs while staying safe onsite

Barhale’s equipment division BCS Group has brought out a new PPE collection that includes a modesty tunic for those employees whose religious beliefs lead them to want greater body coverage than others.

The modesty tunic forms part of a broader collection of new workwear stocked by BCS designed specifically for women who are reckoned to make up around 14% of the construction industry’s workforce.

The new range also includes a line of maternity clothing, developed by Leo Workwear.

The clothing has been launched following extensive input and testing at BCS Group and field trials across parent company Barhale’s team.

Maternity-wear PPE

Kirstie Fish, head of signs & supplies at BCS Group, said: “We have always seen ourselves at the forefront of encouraging diversity. The new range of maternity and culturally-appropriate PPE shows how seriously BCS Group takes its commitment and is part of a wider programme within the group to reduce the gender gap in construction. As a sector we want to attract more women and this can only help.”

