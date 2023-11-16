BarhaleEnpure JV wins phosphorous removal works

Wombwell sewage works

BarhaleEnpure JV will carry out the phosphorous removal upgrade work as part of the Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP) under Yorkshire Water’s AMP7 complex MEICA framework.

At each of the five locations – Darton, Crofton, Grimethorpe, Wombwell and Worsborough – BarhaleEnpure JV will carry out site works before installing dosing cabinets. Manufactured offsite, each cabinet is effectively self-contained and incorporates pumps, control panel and primary and secondary chemical dosing equipment.

Work across the five sites is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Barhale regional director Mark Woods said: “Under WINEP there is a big focus on reducing phosphorous discharge and the five schemes around Barnsley will play an important part in improving water quality in South Yorkshire.

“Using off-site manufacture enables us to adopt a near modular approach to each project so we can reduce time on site, typically to around eight months, and complete works quicker.”

Enpure project delivery director Bill Jheinga added: “The P-removal upgrades are a good example of how the joint venture is bringing together wider expertise to engineer a first-class solution. The completion of these project will provide a significant gain for customers and, as part of Yorkshire Water’s ongoing programme of improvement, will provide greater protection for the environment.”

