Pipeline Drillers pick Geonex for safety

A HZR610 at work, courtesy of Geonex

The HZR610 auger boring machine can be operated remotely, allowing the operator to control the machine from above the launch pit rather than remaining inside the pit alongside the equipment during drilling operations.

This can reduce the need for operatives to enter the launch pit while the machine is operating, helping to minimise exposure to hazards associated with restricted working areas and heavy machinery.

Shirley Orr, director of Pipeline Drillers, said, “Investing in the Geonex HZR610 is about more than adding a new machine to our fleet. It’s about continually improving the way we work, putting the safety of our operatives first and finding smarter, more efficient solutions for our clients. By combining innovative technology with the experience of our team, we’re strengthening our ability to tackle challenging projects while delivering real value to our customers.”

Depending on the system design, ground conditions and project requirements, installations may be possible using the auger boring machine without the need for traditional thrust walls. This can reduce temporary works requirements, associated construction costs and programme time.

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