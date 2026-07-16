Barratt Redrow promises £400m share buyback

The update covers the year to 28 June 2026, and will be followed by annual results due for release in Septemner,

David Thomas, chief executive, said, "Barratt Redrow has delivered a solid performance in a challenging market, completing 17,667 homes and generating adjusted profit before tax in line with market expectations.

"The sector continues to navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, alongside industry headwinds and subdued customer demand, which have weighed on market sentiment.

"However, this means that given our performance and resulting balance sheet strength, deploying capital through an expanded share buyback programme is currently the most effective way to create long-term shareholder value, and we intend to return £400m to shareholders in FY27, primarily through share buybacks."

The developer finished the year with net cash of around £772m. In 2027 it expects to complete 17,700–18,200 new homes. It predicted minimal house price inflation, with build costs rising by 3–4%.

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