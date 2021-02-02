Barrister takes charge of Jackson’s health & safety

Laura Thomas

Laura Thomas started her career in chambers, had a stint on secondment with the Health & Safety Executive and then joined east of England law firm Birketts LLP for 12 years, rising to the position of partner.

While at Birketts, she established and led its regulatory and corporate defence team, advising and defending clients in health and safety matters in a wide variety of sectors, including construction. She was also deputy traffic commissioner for the east of England, 2017-19.

Before joining Jackson Civil Engineering last autumn she spent 10 months in the oil & gas industry where she led corporate risk for subsea services group Acteon.

Jackson managing director Brian Crofton said: “Laura will be a great addition to our team. Her legal background brings an entirely fresh perspective to the business, and she will be able to use her vast practical experience to lead a strong and forward-thinking QHSE department.”

Laura Thomas said: “Jackson has a robust health and safety culture and impressive statistics, so I look forward to building on those strengths to ensure we continue to be a safe place to work, and a safe company to do business with.”

Laura Thomas succeeds Andy Race, who has been in charge of Jackson’s health & safety for 20 years and with the company for almost 35 years.

Brian Crofton said: “We’d like to thank Andy for his enormous contribution over the past 35 years. In his time as QSE director Andy’s leadership and guidance has delivered industry leading safety statistics for our business.”

“However, he won’t be disappearing just yet as he will now take up the role of QSE advisor in our Eastern region, so we can continue to keep his wealth of experience in the business.”

